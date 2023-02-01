PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $758,740.95 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

