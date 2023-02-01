Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.02 on Friday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.