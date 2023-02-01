Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $7.02 on Friday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.76.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
