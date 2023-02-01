Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 73.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 61,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $73.48.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

