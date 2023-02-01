Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 5.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.85. 811,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,512,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $22,354,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 195,410 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

