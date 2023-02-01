PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.09% of PDC Energy worth $57,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy Price Performance

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,339 shares of company stock worth $4,758,611. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

