Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 830 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 6.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,167,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $320.89. 169,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,115. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

