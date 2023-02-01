Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. 506,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.