Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 3.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,010 shares of company stock valued at $41,931,428 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $343.94. 249,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,178. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

