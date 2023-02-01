Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,785. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.