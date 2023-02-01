Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $204.05. 214,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,069. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

