Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

