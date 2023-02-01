Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,054.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,054.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.67) to GBX 1,140 ($14.08) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Pearson Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Pearson has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
