Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $1,054.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,054.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.67) to GBX 1,140 ($14.08) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Pearson has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

About Pearson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $9,553,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.