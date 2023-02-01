Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

