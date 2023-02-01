Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PEP traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $170.12. 282,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

