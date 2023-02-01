Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 34,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,277. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.73.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

