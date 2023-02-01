PENN Entertainment (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PENN Entertainment has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

