Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Pentair Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pentair by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

