Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $65.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

