Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing Sells 693 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $250.41. 350,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,797. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.84. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.