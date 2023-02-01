Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $254.00 to $285.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as high as $254.95 and last traded at $253.82, with a volume of 10908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.41.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $202.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,660 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

