Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
Shares of LON PSH opened at GBX 2,915 ($36.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,295 ($28.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,038.20 ($37.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,912.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,813.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.27.
Pershing Square Company Profile
Read More
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.