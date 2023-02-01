Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of LON PSH opened at GBX 2,915 ($36.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,295 ($28.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,038.20 ($37.52). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,912.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,813.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.27.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

