Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 253.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

