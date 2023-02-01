Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

PM stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Further Reading

