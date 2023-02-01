Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

