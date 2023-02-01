Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.
Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE PSX opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.
In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.
Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.
