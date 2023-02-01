Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

