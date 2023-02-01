Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,128,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.44. 40,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

