Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 29,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,324. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

