Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 184,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,889,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

