Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 12,615 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $48.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,512. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

