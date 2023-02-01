Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 153,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

