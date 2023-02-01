Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. 11,896,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,271,488. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

