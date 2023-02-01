Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

