Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Photronics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

