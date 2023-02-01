Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of PLAB traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,572. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
