Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.30

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.30 and traded as high as $67.50. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 426,243 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,051 shares of company stock worth $545,708. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,670 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

