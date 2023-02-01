Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

