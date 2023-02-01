Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.63 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

