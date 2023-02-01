Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.63 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $30.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

