Piper Sandler Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

