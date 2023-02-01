Piper Sandler Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.
Shares of Stryker stock opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74.
In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
