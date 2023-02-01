Piper Sandler Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

