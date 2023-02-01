Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $153,487.48

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $83.51 million and approximately $153,487.48 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00197085 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

