Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.5 %
Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.27.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
