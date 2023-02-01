Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 1,050 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $279.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,962. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.68 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.