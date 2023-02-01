Planning Directions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 755,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,684. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

