Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Down 1.2%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.36 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50). Approximately 215,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 834,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £86.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.17.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Articles

