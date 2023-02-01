Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.10-$10.75 EPS.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

