Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Polaris updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.10-$10.75 EPS.
Polaris Stock Performance
Polaris stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Polaris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
