Polymath Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.98 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $161.98 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00412347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001062 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017187 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17990917 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,297,641.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.