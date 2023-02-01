Polymath (POLY) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $164.99 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00414174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17990917 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,297,641.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.