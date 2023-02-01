Polymath Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $166.74 million and $3.79 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18730207 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,125,906.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

