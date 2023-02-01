PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 328,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,047,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

PolyPid Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

